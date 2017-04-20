Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/20/2017 5:31 PM

Elgin molester faces up to 30 years in prison

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Paul E. Wheeler

    Paul E. Wheeler

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

An Elgin man faces up to 30 years prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child he knew, officials said.

Paul E. Wheeler, 43, aka Paul D'Amico, was found guilty Tuesday of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for crimes that happened between September 2004 and December 2005, the Kane County state's attorney's office said in a statement.

Wheeler, of the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue, faces six to 30 years in state prison. He must also register as a sex offender. He had been free on $25,000 bond, but that was revoked when he was convicted Tuesday.

He's expected in court again for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. June 15.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account