Elgin molester faces up to 30 years in prison

hello

An Elgin man faces up to 30 years prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a child he knew, officials said.

Paul E. Wheeler, 43, aka Paul D'Amico, was found guilty Tuesday of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for crimes that happened between September 2004 and December 2005, the Kane County state's attorney's office said in a statement.

Wheeler, of the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue, faces six to 30 years in state prison. He must also register as a sex offender. He had been free on $25,000 bond, but that was revoked when he was convicted Tuesday.

He's expected in court again for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. June 15.