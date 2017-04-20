Dawn Patrol: Suspect in custody in Schaumburg strangulation case

A suspect is in custody in the murder of 33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher, who was found strangled Sunday in her Schaumburg apartment, police announced Wednesday. Full story

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Warrenville police and firefighters respond to a multivehicle crash Wednesday.

A crash in Warrenville Wednesday afternoon injured seven people -- four seriously enough to require a trip to the hospital -- officials say. Full story

Co-founder of DuPage Children's Museum remembered

One of the co-founders of the DuPage Children's Museum, Louise Beem, is being remembered this week as the "intellectual force" behind the institution that grew from a wood-paneled station wagon to a permanent facility near downtown Naperville. Full story

Mt. Prospect chief wants employee fired

Mount Prospect Fire Chief Brian Lambel will seek approval tonight from the village's board of fire and police commissioners to fire an employee he says has made threatening statements. Full story.

Downers Grove OKs renovations to Oak Trace that would displace seniors

Downers Grove village commissioners have voted unanimously to approve a $150 million redevelopment of the Oak Trace Senior Living Community at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and 66th Street. Full story

Sugar Grove molester sued by victim

A Sugar Grove man recently convicted of sexually assaulting a foster child for more than a decade has been sued by his victim. Noel Buhay, 49, faces a minimum 18-year prison term when sentenced June 2 by Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler. Full story.

Caterpillar picks Deerfield for global HQ

Caterpillar Inc. will be in good company when it moves its global headquarters from Peoria to Deerfield in coming months. Caterpillar will become neighbors to other headquarters for Walgreens, CF Industries, Mondelez and Takeda, said Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal. Full story

Weather

A slight chance of thunderstorms during your morning commute, with temperatures in the low 50s. Windy this afternoon, with highs in the low 70s. Lows tonight in the mid 40s. Full forecast

Traffic

No delays early this morning on suburban expressways. Traffic report.

The Cubs celebrate after Addison Russell hit the game-winning three-run home run off Milwaukee relief pitcher Neftali Feliz during the ninth inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

Cubs walk off in dramatic fashion against Brewers

The Cubs were on the brink of falling below .500 again at 7-8, as they trailed 4-1 in this game. But the victory moved them to 8-7 and had them feeling good again after scoring back-to-back come-from-behind victories over the Brewers to take two of three in the series. Read Bruce Miles' take here.