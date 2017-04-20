Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/20/2017 3:55 PM

Bartlett High School presents 'In the Heights'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Bartlett High School at 701 W. Schick Road is presenting the musical "In the Heights" this weekend in the auditorium. Music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, based on the book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. All tickets are $10. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, and noon Saturday, April 22. For more information, contact Aimee Riddle, aimeeriddle@u-46.org

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account