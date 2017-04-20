Aurora loan business robbed at knife point

Aurora police are searching for a robber who reportedly stole cash at knife point from a loan business Tuesday morning, police said Wednesday.

A man armed with a large knife walked into the Title Max Loan Store in the 800 block of North Lake Street about 10:30 a.m. He demanded cash from a 31-year-old woman, who handed over the money, police said. Police did not disclose the amount of cash.

The man fled out the back of the business, and police don't know whether he had a vehicle.

Neither the 31-year-old woman nor another 21-year-old employee were injured in the robbery. No customers were in the store, police said.

Police have not determined the man's race because his face was covered. He was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call (630) 256-5500 or leave anonymous tips at (630) 892-1000.