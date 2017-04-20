14 years prison for Rockford man in 2012 drug deal, 20-mile police chase

Sentoro D. Dunn must serve at least 75 percent of his 14-year sentence.

A Rockford man arrested five years ago after a cocaine deal resulted in a 20-mile police chase from Carpentersville to Itasca has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Sentoro D. Dunn, 46, pleaded guilty in mid-March to a reduced charge of possession of 400 to 900 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver and was sentenced this month by Judge David Kliment, according to Kane County court records.

Dunn and Leamon R. Cavitt Jr., 48, of East St. Louis, were arrested in January 2012 as part of an undercover drug operation by Carpentersville police.

According to prosecutors, the two men drove to a restaurant to buy a kilogram of cocaine. Dunn went inside the restaurant and met the seller, who was an undercover cop. Dunn returned to the car, which Cavitt was driving, to get $30,000 to buy the drugs.

Once inside the undercover vehicle, Dunn received the drugs and began to count the money when the arrest team moved in.

An unmarked police unit pulled behind Cavitt's car, but Cavitt put his car into reverse and rammed the vehicle just as an officer was exiting, injuring the officer. Cavitt then drove forward and tried to run down another officer, who jumped out of the way. He drove off, sparking a 20-mile chase that went through several towns until he surrendered in Itasca, prosecutors said.

Under state law, Dunn must serve at least 75 percent of his sentence, or about 10½ years. He could've received up to 30 years in prison, and his sentence includes a drug fine of $50,000, records show.

Cavitt was convicted in March 2016 of numerous felonies, including cocaine possession and aggravated battery to a police officer. He was sentenced to 34 years in prison in January.