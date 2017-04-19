Breaking News Bar
 
U of I student from Gurnee sets self on fire

Daily Herald report

A 21-year-old University of Illinois student from Gurnee died early Wednesday morning after setting himself on fire atop the roof of the school's Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation by the University of Illinois Police Department and Champaign County coroner indicates the man poured gasoline over his body and ignited it, Coroner Duane Northrup said in a news release.

The student's family has been notified, but final identification is pending confirmation through dental comparison by the coroner's office, a process which may take several days to complete.

Police said officers were called to the theater at 2:47 a.m. for a report of a fire in the outdoor amphitheater area of the performing arts center. It was apparent upon officers' arrival that the fire involved a person who had severe burns and was likely deceased, police said.

A gas can was found next to the man, according to police.

Police said the death remains under investigation, but it is believed that it is an isolated event and does not present a public safety issue.

