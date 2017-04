Streamwood police investigating 20 vehicles shot by BB gun

hello

Streamwood police are searching for vandals who appear to have shot about 20 vehicles with a BB gun, according to a Wednesday news release.

The damaged vehicles spanned several neighborhoods on the western edge of the village, police said. The vandalism occurred Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, police said. The vandalism appears to be random, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call (630) 736-3700 or give anonymous tips at (630) 736-3719.