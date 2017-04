Sale in Grayslake on Saturday to benefit veterans

A sale of recycled items to benefit veterans will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 100 S. Atkinson Road in Grayslake.

Items include antiques and collectibles; kitchenware and small appliances; toys/games/electronics; furniture, lamps and artwork; home and building decor; patio and yard items; and tools.

Sales benefit Lake County Honor Flight and the Lake County Veterans & Family Services Foundation. Call (847) 845-3579 for more information.