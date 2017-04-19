Rolling Meadows to opt out of county's minimum wage, sick leave rules

A majority of Rolling Meadows aldermen on Tuesday appeared willing to opt out of Cook County rules raising the minimum wage and mandating businesses pay employees for sick days.

A straw poll taken during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night resulted in six of seven aldermen saying they wanted opt-out ordinances to be on the next city council meeting agenda. A first reading vote is scheduled for April 25 and a final, second reading vote would take place May 9. Alderman Laura Majikes was the lone "no" vote.

As of July 1, the new minimum wage in Cook County will be $10 an hour, then $11 an hour on July 1, 2018; $12 an hour in 2019; and $13 an hour in 2020.

Towns that opt out of the county's minimum wage will fall under the state's minimum wage, which is currently $8.25 an hour.

The county's sick leave ordinance will require most private employers to offer one hour of sick leave per 40 hours of work, up to five days a year.

While there was no debate among members of the city council, two people who spoke during public comment offered views on both sides of the issue.

Linda Ballantine, executive director of the Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce, said the Cook County ordinances would place an unfair burden on businesses and make it hard for them to compete with their counterparts in counties that don't have similar rules.

If anything should be approved, Ballantine argued, it should be on the state level "so it's an even playing field for all businesses."

On the opposing side, resident Roger Fraser said the Cook County rules would benefit workers, making them healthier and happier, and translating into higher productivity.

"I would like Rolling Meadows to be a city on the hill," Fraser said. "I would like us to be the one community in the Northwest suburbs to stand for what's right. Don't opt out. We attract good people here."

Rolling Meadows would join a number of suburban municipalities who have already passed opt-out ordinances, including Barrington, Mount Prospect, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Streamwood.

Others, including Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Wheeling, are considering doing the same.

Local communities have until July 1, when the Cook County ordinances approved last fall go into effect.