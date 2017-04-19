Rolling Meadows spending $14,000 on park upgrades

Rolling Meadows will spend $14,000 to upgrade electrical service and landscaping at a park that serves as a main entrance to the city -- far less than a larger park improvement project aldermen previously rejected.

Aldermen agreed Tuesday to have city crews make the improvements at Gateway Park, on the northwest corner of Kirchoff and Wilke roads. They voted against spending up to $27,500 on a new message sign.

Last month, they scrapped plans for adding memorial benches, a bike rack and other upgrades after bids came in above $150,000.