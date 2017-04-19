Northwest suburban police blotter

hello

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Vandals damaged a decorative bench and pot between noon April 15 and 9 a.m. April 17 outside a business at 201 S. Arlington Heights Road. Damage was estimated at $100.

• Thieves stole four microphones between 5 and 7 p.m. April 16 at Guitar Center, 2375 S. Arlington Heights Road. Value was estimated at $2,556.

Buffalo Grove

• Thieves stole a Realtor box between April 1 and 8 from a wooden post at a home for sale on Weidner Road.

Des Plaines

• A security agent saw a man hide 15 packages of razor blades in a plastic bag around 9:30 a.m. April 6 at Mariano's, 10 E. Golf Road. Value was estimated at $417.

•Burglars stole a concrete saw, hammer drill and grading laser between 1 and 3:30 p.m. April 10 out of an unlocked GMC truck at Xclusive Concrete, 650 Devonshire Drive.

Hanover Park

• Burglars stole tools between April 5 and 6 out of an unlocked van on the 1900 block of Sycamore.

Mount Prospect

• Thieves stole a wallet around 5:15 p.m. April 17 after it fell from a man's pocket in the U.S. Post Office, 300 W. Central Road.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a wallet between 4:45 and 4:58 p.m. April 7 out of an unlocked 2015 Toyota Corolla on the 1500 block of Rand Road.