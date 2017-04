Gun found by boys goes off in Mount Prospect

No one was hurt when a gun was accidentally discharged last week, Mount Prospect police said in a blotter report.

Two boys found a loaded 9mm firearm around 5:02 p.m. April 15 in bushes at an apartment building on the 1700 block of West Mansard Lane, according to the report. The gun discharged when one of the boys picked it up. The bullet went into the ground and no one was injured.

Police found a witness who saw a man wearing a mask toss the gun into the bushes several days earlier.