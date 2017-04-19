Grayslake-area man faces drugs, assault charges

Lake County Sheriff's police said Devon LeRoy, 35, of the 33600 block of North Forest Drive near Grayslake, was found with about 20 marijuana plants growing in his home's basement when deputies began investigating his alleged role in the disturbance Tuesday afternoon.

Drug and assault charges were leveled against a Grayslake-area man after authorities said he displayed what appeared to be a real gun during a neighborhood dispute Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff's police said deputies investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon also discovered about 20 marijuana plants growing in the home of suspect Devon LeRoy, 35, of the 33600 block of North Forest Drive.

LeRoy is charged with production of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and aggravated assault. The drug charges are felonies and aggravated assault a misdemeanor.

Deputies were called to the 33600 block of North Forest Drive, an unincorporated area near Grayslake, about 3:40 p.m. on a report of a "man with a gun," authorities said.

According to sheriff's police, LeRoy displayed a realistic-looking BB gun as he threatened victims during the dispute.

LeRoy was freed from the Lake County jail after posting 10 percent of a $15,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court April 25.