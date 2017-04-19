Fundraiser for Schaumburg murder victim's funeral raises goal

A GoFundMe campaign established by the sister of Schaumburg murder victim Tiffany Thrasher reached its original $6,000 goal to cover cremation expenses -- but that goal was raised to $9,500 as the family considers burial as an option, a family member said Wednesday.

Heath King, Thrasher's brother-in-law, confirmed the discussion and said any leftover money from the campaign would be donated to charity -- those Thrasher was already associated with or one dedicated to women who are victims of crimes.

As of midafternoon Wednesday, the amount stood at $6,020 from 116 donors.

Misty King, Thrasher's sister, released a statement on behalf of herself and her family Wednesday.

"Our hearts are literally broken imagining what my sister went through in the last hours of her life," Misty King wrote. "She was truly a loving, happy person. ... Our family has full faith and confidence in God and the Schaumburg Police Department to see justice served to whomever committed this horrific crime."

She added that funeral arrangements were being finalized Wednesday afternoon.

Schaumburg police had released the scene of the crime Wednesday, but announced no new breaks in the investigation.

Officers discovered the 33-year-old woman's body Sunday after entering her apartment in response to a request for a well-being check.

An autopsy Monday determined Thrasher had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe the crime occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police announced Tuesday that evidence indicated the killer entered Thrasher's apartment on the 2600 block of Clipper Drive through an unlocked window, and Thrasher may have been sexually assaulted.

Schaumburg police are reminding residents of some basic home security precautions, including locking all windows and doors and using a solid deadbolt lock with a minimum 1-inch throw.

Police also encourage residents to use a peep hole or window to see who is at a door before answering it. They suggest keeping trees and bushes around a house trimmed to avoid areas of concealment.

The Schaumburg Police Department recommends interior lighting be used to show signs of occupancy inside a residence at night, and front and rear external lights -- optimally with a motion sensor.

Anyone with information about this weekend's crime is asked to call Schaumburg detectives at (847) 882-3534 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (847) 348-7055.