District 155 board appoints new high school principals

Josh Nobilio will be the new principal at Crystal Lake South High School next school year, replacing Scott Shepard who will be the district's assistant superintendent of educational services for the 2017-18 school year. Courtesy of District 155

New high school principals will take the helm at Crystal Lake South and Cary-Grove high schools next school year.

The Crystal Lake High School District 155 school board this week named Josh Nobilio as principal at Crystal Lake South, replacing Scott Shepard who will be the district's assistant superintendent of educational services for the 2017-18 school year. The board also appointed Neil Lesinski as principal at Cary-Grove, replacing Jay Sargeant who is returning to the classroom where he began his career after serving as principal for 10 years.

"We had 55 well-qualified candidates apply for the open principal positions, and we involved people at every level of the organization in the interview process," Superintendent Johnnie Thomas said.

Nobilio has served as Crystal Lake South High School's student services coordinator the past six years. He has helped facilitate a parent advisory committee to redesign student services across the district and helped Crystal Lake South achieve nationally recognized certification for counseling. In February, he received the College Board's Guidance and Admissions Assembly Award. He also served as a social worker for three years and a special-education teacher for three years with the district.

He has a bachelor's degree in special education from Illinois State University, and a master's degree in social work from Loyola University. He earned an administrative certificate from Northern Illinois University and director of special education certification from Aurora University.

Lesinski has served as the district's director of curriculum and assessment, collaborating with school leaders and committees of teachers to advance curriculum and revise the district's assessment practices since July 2016. He also coordinates efforts with feeder school districts to align standards and has supported the implementation of the State Seal of Biliteracy certification program. He previously was chair of the English department at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa and also served as the career technical education division chair in Lake Villa High School District 117.

Lesinski has a bachelor's degree in English education from Western Illinois University, a master's degree in school leadership from Concordia University, and is working on his doctorate in educational leadership from Aurora University.

Nobilio and Lesinski will begin their new roles July 1. Meet and greet events for parents and students are being planned.