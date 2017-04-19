Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 4/19/2017 1:18 PM

District 155 board appoints new high school principals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Josh Nobilio will be the new principal at Crystal Lake South High School next school year, replacing Scott Shepard who will be the district's assistant superintendent of educational services for the 2017-18 school year.

    Josh Nobilio will be the new principal at Crystal Lake South High School next school year, replacing Scott Shepard who will be the district's assistant superintendent of educational services for the 2017-18 school year.
    Courtesy of District 155

  • Neil Lesinski will replace Jay Sargeant as principal at Cary-Grove High School next school year.

    Neil Lesinski will replace Jay Sargeant as principal at Cary-Grove High School next school year.
    Courtesy of District 155

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

New high school principals will take the helm at Crystal Lake South and Cary-Grove high schools next school year.

The Crystal Lake High School District 155 school board this week named Josh Nobilio as principal at Crystal Lake South, replacing Scott Shepard who will be the district's assistant superintendent of educational services for the 2017-18 school year. The board also appointed Neil Lesinski as principal at Cary-Grove, replacing Jay Sargeant who is returning to the classroom where he began his career after serving as principal for 10 years.

"We had 55 well-qualified candidates apply for the open principal positions, and we involved people at every level of the organization in the interview process," Superintendent Johnnie Thomas said.

Nobilio has served as Crystal Lake South High School's student services coordinator the past six years. He has helped facilitate a parent advisory committee to redesign student services across the district and helped Crystal Lake South achieve nationally recognized certification for counseling. In February, he received the College Board's Guidance and Admissions Assembly Award. He also served as a social worker for three years and a special-education teacher for three years with the district.

He has a bachelor's degree in special education from Illinois State University, and a master's degree in social work from Loyola University. He earned an administrative certificate from Northern Illinois University and director of special education certification from Aurora University.

Lesinski has served as the district's director of curriculum and assessment, collaborating with school leaders and committees of teachers to advance curriculum and revise the district's assessment practices since July 2016. He also coordinates efforts with feeder school districts to align standards and has supported the implementation of the State Seal of Biliteracy certification program. He previously was chair of the English department at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa and also served as the career technical education division chair in Lake Villa High School District 117.

Lesinski has a bachelor's degree in English education from Western Illinois University, a master's degree in school leadership from Concordia University, and is working on his doctorate in educational leadership from Aurora University.

Nobilio and Lesinski will begin their new roles July 1. Meet and greet events for parents and students are being planned.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account