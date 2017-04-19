Dawn Patrol: Bulls take 2-0 series lead over Celtics

Bulls guard Rajon Rondo drives past Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during Tuesday night's playoff game in Boston. The Bulls won 111-97. Associated Press

Another stunner in Boston as Bulls take 2-0 series lead

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade scored 22 points each, while Rajon Rondo barely missed a triple-double as the Bulls stunned Boston again 111-97 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Read Mike McGraw's take here.

Aurora police investigate gunshots

Police are investigating a string of drive-by shootings reported this weekend in Aurora. No injuries were reported after shots were fired between Saturday morning and Sunday night throughout the city, police said. Full story

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Hundreds of people held red or green cards to express their agreement or disagreement with U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren on Tuesday night during a forum at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles.

On a night where a decidedly liberal audience was primed more for a pro wrestling match than a constituent forum, Republican Rep. Randy Hultgren still won a smattering of applause. Full story

Woodridge man sentenced to 100 years for rape, robbery

Tevin Rainey earned every bit of his 100-year sentence for the 2015 rape and armed robbery of an 87-year-old Westmont woman, a DuPage County judge said Tuesday. Full story

Longmeadow construction halted over endangered bees

A federal judge has temporarily halted construction on Kane County's Longmeadow Parkway project because of its potential harm to an endangered type of bumblebee. Full story

Outgoing District 15 board doesn't want replacements filling vacant seat

When the five incoming Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 board members are sworn in April 26, they will hold a majority and the power to make all of the district's important decisions. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and warm this morning, with temperatures in the mid 60s. Temps will fall throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms later this morning and afternoon. Lows tonight in the mid 40s. Full story.

Traffic

Wide open on the tollways this morning with very few delays. Road work has reduced Elmhurst Road to one lane in each direction in Elk Grove Village between I-90 and Touhy/Higgins. Full story.

The Cubs' Miguel Montero, right, celebrates with Jason Heyward after they scored on Montero's two-run home run Tuesday night against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

Something definitely has looked amiss in April for the defending World Series champions. The Cubs have lacked a certain crispness, even during Tuesday night's 9-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez allowed only four hits Tuesday night in a 4-1 road win over the New York Yankees. - Associated Press

Gonzalez's stock rising as Sox cool off Yankees

Taking a shutout into the ninth while helping snap the Yankees' eight-game winning streak, Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez allowed one run while scattering four infield singles. He also lowered his ERA to 2.84 in a 4-1 road win Tuesday night. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.