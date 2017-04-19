Breaking News Bar
 
4/19/2017

All About Bees at CLC Earth Week event

  • Beekeeper Edward Popelka talks about the quality of honey during the "All About Bees" program Wednesday for Earth Week at the College of Lake County in Grayslake. Beekeepers Popelka and Peter Poli discussed honey bees and steps people can take to help them.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Patrick DiPersio of Lake Villa prepares to taste some honey from local bees during the "All About Bees" program Wednesday for Earth Week at the College of Lake County in Grayslake.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Beekeeper Peter Poli outlined the simple steps people can take to help bees flourish during the "All About Bees" program Wednesday at College of Lake County.

Poli, president of the Racine-Kenosha Beekeepers Association, joined Edward Popelka, a CLC staff member and resident beekeeper, to discuss the role bees play as pollinators, and the threats to their survival. The program was part of the Grayslake college's Earth Week activities.

"We are going to talk about honeybees and the environment and a lot about what we can do in our homes to change how we are affecting the environment in negative ways," Poli said during his presentation. "If we collectively were to change the lawns in the United States of America, we could make a huge impact on the availability of bee habitats."

More than 30 students, teachers and area residents listened to the experts explain the importance of limiting pesticides in yards and planting bee-friendly flowers and herbs.

CLC will conclude Earth Week with an Arbor Day tree planting, an open Farm Market from the CLC Campus Farm, and the introduction of a new electric vehicle charger station.

