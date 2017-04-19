Alexian gala raises awareness, funds for behavioral health

hello

From left, at last year's Ball de Fleur are Ron Magers co-anchor, ABC 7 Chicago, master of ceremonies and auctioneer; Mike Benoit of Bartlett, Alexian Brothers Foundation Board chairman and managing director, Wealth Office, DiMeo Schneider & Associates; and Mark Frey of Crystal Lake, president and CEO, AMITA Health and Alexian Brothers Health System. Courtesy of Alexian Brothers

Susanne and Mark Frey of Crystal Lake, with Melanie and John Furlan of La Grange Park. Mark is president and CEO, AMITA Health and Alexian Brothers Health System. Melanie is vice president, Advancement, Alexian Brothers Foundation. Courtesy of Alexian Brothers

Dr. Chris D'Agostino and Ingrid D'Agostino, of South Elgin at the silent auction for the 30th anniversary Alexian Brothers Ball de Fleur. This year's gala event takes place May 6 at Chicago's historic Morgan Manufacturing building. Courtesy of Alexian Brothers

"Lighting the Way."

Those are the buzzwords driving this year's Ball de Fleur, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Alexian Brothers Foundation.

This is the 31st annual edition of the gala. It takes place May 6 at Chicago's historic Morgan Manufacturing building, which predates the Chicago fire.

The unique venue and this year's cause -- to provide greater access to behavioral health programs and substance abuse treatment -- is expected to draw more than 500 guests, from all of the health system's Northwest suburban facilities.

"The need within our community for quality mental health treatment continues to grow," said Clay Ciha, president and CEO of Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital.

"Through the efforts of our foundation and its partners, we're able to do more than we'd ever be able to do alone in meeting the needs of children, adolescents, adults and older adults who come to us for holistic care."

At the event, guests will hear about the new Foglia Family Foundation Residential Treatment Center opening soon in Elk Grove Village. Underwritten with a $5 million grant from Vince and Pat Foglia of North Barrington, the 48-bed facility will fill the gap between behavioral health services and residential treatment for those struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and chemical dependency.

"When we looked at all of our programs, the one component missing was residential treatment," said Melanie Furlan, vice president of advancement for the Alexian Brothers Foundation.

Guests will find a sense of optimism permeating the evening, with stories of hope and recovery showcased throughout the venue. They also will be able to view some of the health system's cutting-edge treatments, such as virtual reality tools used to help patients recovering from chemical dependency or post-traumatic stress disorder for veterans.

Speaking of veterans, AMITA Health System will underwrite 100 percent of the treatment costs for 50 veterans and their immediate family members for up to one year with a portion of the ball's proceeds.

"Our vision is to provide access to care -- whether or not you're able to afford it -- and this includes behavioral health care," Furlan says.

Ciha points to the rise in opioid and heroin use as driving the need for better access to behavioral health care.

"You can't help but turn on the news and hear about the rise in opioid and heroin use," Ciha said. "We have a huge mandate from the federal government to put more money in that area."

He added that tackling issues of substance abuse, pain management and educating physicians about prescription practices for opioids are top priorities for his health care system.

"As many as half of the patients we're seeing in the emergency room are in detox or those seeking more prescription drugs," Ciha said.

All of which, he said, makes the latest Ball de Fleur vital in fulfilling the health system's faith-based mission of responding to the needs of the community.