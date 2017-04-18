Breaking News Bar
 
Schaumburg dad charged with abusing infant son

Charles Keeshan
 
 

A Schaumburg father faces up to five years in prison after his arrest Monday on allegations he abused his 2-month-old son.

Richard Garcia, 26, of the 0-100 block of Kristin Drive, is scheduled to appear in Cook County bond court this afternoon on a charge of aggravated battery to a child.

The charge stems from an investigation Schaumburg police launched April 12 after the infant's grandparents noticed bruising on his back and contacted authorities, authorities said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for an evaluation by a doctor and later released with no life-threatening injuries. Police said the multiple bruises were consistent with the infant being a victim of abuse.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified and the boy was placed with family members for his safety, police said. His mother and Garcia reside together and do not have other children, according to police.

After his arrest Monday, police said, Garcia gave detectives a statement about the abuse. The charge against him is a Class 3 felony punishable by a maximum two to five years in prison if he's convicted. Probation also would be possible.

