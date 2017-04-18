Parents seek $50M from Oak Brook schools over geography bee cheating allegations

hello

A federal lawsuit seeking more than $50 million in damages has been filed against Butler Elementary District 53 in Oak Brook stemming from allegations of a cheating scandal dating to January 2016.

The suit was filed April 14 by Dr. Rahul Julka, a surgeon, on behalf of his two sons. The boys were banned from all academic competitions in the district after officials accused their parents of intentionally purchasing and downloading test questions days before last year's National Geographic Bee regional competition at Brook Forest Elementary School.

The lawsuit claims the district violated three constitutional amendments by denying the plaintiffs due process and inflicting cruel and unusual punishment on the boys.

District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit says the district didn't allow the plaintiff's side of the dispute to be heard and the resulting punishment caused the boys -- ages 9 and 11 at the time -- to lose friends, bear the brunt of insults and lose "overall social interaction."

It also calls for the court to mandate "the correction of school records" and to strike "the punishment imposed (on the two boys) barring them from participating in academic contests and extracurricular academic activities."

The dispute dates to early 2016 when the district, after a six-week investigation, determined that Julka's wife, Komal, registered as a "fraudulent" home school provider and paid for the questions to the geographic bee with her credit card.

Administrators said they began receiving complaints on Jan. 15, 2016, about Komal Julka admitting to "jailbreaking" the geography bee system and gaining access to test questions.

The Julkas have denied any wrongdoing.

The Julkas also filed a lawsuit last year against the district and school board in DuPage County Circuit Court seeking to eliminate the sanctions and have letters and documents related to the district investigation removed from the boys' files. A hearing on the DuPage case is next set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 25.