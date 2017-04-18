Palatine man charged with stabbing two men

A 31-year-old Palatine man has been charged with stabbing two men during an argument in his apartment Sunday night.

Duronn Adonis Fields, who lives in an apartment on the 1300 block of East Wyndham Circle, was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony aggravated battery. His bond will be set at the Rolling Meadows courthouse today.

Palatine Police officers responding to a 9-1-1 call from the apartment just after 10 p.m. Sunday found the stabbing victims.

Police determined Fields punched one man in the face, then used an 8-inch steak knife he had in his pocket to stab both men. Fields stabbed one man twice in the back and he stabbed the other on the right side of the torso.

The Palatine Fire Department rushed the victims to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. One was treated and released, while the other is hospitalized in stable condition.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Fields fled the apartment after the altercation and was quickly apprehended by police.