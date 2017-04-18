Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/18/2017 12:12 PM

Palatine man charged with stabbing two men

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Duronn Adonis Fields, 31

    Duronn Adonis Fields, 31

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 

A 31-year-old Palatine man has been charged with stabbing two men during an argument in his apartment Sunday night.

Duronn Adonis Fields, who lives in an apartment on the 1300 block of East Wyndham Circle, was charged Tuesday with two counts of felony aggravated battery. His bond will be set at the Rolling Meadows courthouse today.

Palatine Police officers responding to a 9-1-1 call from the apartment just after 10 p.m. Sunday found the stabbing victims.

Police determined Fields punched one man in the face, then used an 8-inch steak knife he had in his pocket to stab both men. Fields stabbed one man twice in the back and he stabbed the other on the right side of the torso.

The Palatine Fire Department rushed the victims to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. One was treated and released, while the other is hospitalized in stable condition.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Fields fled the apartment after the altercation and was quickly apprehended by police.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account