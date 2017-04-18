Palatine man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A 31-year-old Palatine man faces an attempted murder charge in the stabbing of two men during an argument in his apartment Sunday night.

Duronn Adonis Fields, of the 1300 block of East Wyndham Circle, also is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery. His bail was set at $1.75 million during a hearing at the Rolling Meadows courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

According to prosecutor Maureen McGee, the argument that led to the stabbing began when Fields complained that the food his girlfriend had prepared for him wasn't warm enough and then smashed the plate of food against a wall.

Fields' girlfriend left the apartment, leaving behind her daughter, who didn't like being alone with Fields, authorities said. She called her brother, who arrived with a friend and confronted Fields, McGee said.

Fields punched him in the face and then stabbed him twice in the back with an 8-inch steak knife he had in his back pocket, authorities say. He also stabbed the other man on the right side of the torso, McGee said.

Fields fled the apartment and found his girlfriend in the parking lot and told her what he'd done, McGee said. She ran up to the apartment, saw her son and his friend and called 911.

Palatine police responded just after 10 p.m. Sunday and found the stabbing victims.

The Palatine Fire Department rushed the victims to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The man stabbed in the torso was treated and released.

Field's girlfriend's son suffered a punctured lung, spleen, kidney and liver. He remains in intensive care at the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Fields' record includes a prior conviction for sexual abuse of a child in Wisconsin in 2011, for which he was sentenced to jail time and four years' probation, McGee said. He also has multiple misdemeanors for battery and resisting a police officer, McGee said.