updated: 4/18/2017 11:53 AM

Naperville man victim of carjacking

Daily Herald report

A 61-year-old Naperville man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning by a man who stole his car and then fled in the vehicle.

The victim was uninjured, authorities said.

Police say the robbery occurred around 10 a.m. on the 0-100 block of Testa Drive. The victim told officers a man approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was dressed all in black and wearing a black mask.

The vehicle is a blue, 2007 Toyota Corolla with license plate V265067.

Naperville police said they have alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies.

This is at least the third time this year a vehicle has been taken by force in Naperville.

In February, a 61-year-old woman was walking toward the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center when a man stole her purse and her 2011 BMW.

In March, a 40-year-old Mundelein man was at a Naperville gas station when his 2013 Lexus was stolen at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.

