Man-eating plant comes to Grant High School

A giant man-eating plant named Audrey II, operated by three puppeteers, got into a shouting match with Seymour Krelborn, played by James Molidor, during dress rehearsal Tuesday at Grant Community High School.

It was all part of the preparations for students' performance of the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" at the Fox Lake school this weekend.

"We are thrilled to be producing this show for the community," director Beth Suehr said.

The musical is a comedic horror created by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman in 1982 based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film of the same name. It revolves around a timid florist assistant who raises a giant Venus flytrap plant that feeds on human flesh and blood.

The cast consists of 44 students, and 41 tech students are involved in designing and operating the set, costumes, sound, lights and props. The music is directed by choir teacher Krista Koske.

Artistic director Jeffrey Austin created the evolving flower shop set and band director Ellen Skolar leads a 4-piece ensemble of students performing the upbeat instrumental music.

Performances will take place in Grant's auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors, and $7 for adults.