Dawn Patrol: Driver rescued after car goes into Fox River

The Blackhawks' Marian Hossa skates to the bench as the Predators celebrate an overtime win in Game 3 of their playoff series Monday night in Nashville. Associated Press

Blackhawks lose Game 3 to Predators in OT

Twenty minutes. That's all that stood between the Blackhawks and a potential series-turning victory Monday, but a pair of Filip Forsberg goals in the third period erased a 2-0 lead, and Kevin Fiala gave Nashville a 3-2 Game 3 overtime victory to put the Hawks on the verge of a stunning first-round exit. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Schaumburg police search sewers Monday after a woman's strangulation over the weekend in an apartment on Clipper Drive.

Schaumburg police are investigating the strangulation of a 33-year-old woman whose body was discovered in her Clipper Drive apartment Sunday after a request for a well-being check. Tiffany Thrasher is believed to have died sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. Full story.

Driver rescued after car goes into Fox River

Firefighters rescued the driver of a car that went into the Fox River last night in St. Charles, fire officials said. The vehicle went in at about 9:30 p.m. in Pottawatomie Park just north of the miniature golf course, St. Charles fire officials said. Full story.

Caregiver charged with stealing from Barrington woman

A Wauconda woman is facing multiple felony charges alleging she stole from a Barrington senior she was hired to care for, police said yesterday. Vanessa Bahena, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of unlawful use of a credit card. Full story.

Former Aurora pharmacy manager sues Walgreens, claims discrimination

A former pharmacy manager for an Aurora Walgreens has sued the company, claiming discrimination and alleging he was fired in 2015 on false charges he hired only Spanish-speaking technicians. Kirk Heil seeks more than $300,000 in back pay, lost wages, attorney fees and damages from the Deerfield-based Walgreens, according to the lawsuit filed in Kane County in early April. Full story.

Police said motorcyclist killed in crash was speeding

Batavia police have identified the man killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash that happened after police tried to pull over the driver on a charge of speeding. The driver was Joseph G. Graves, 31, of Batavia. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 46 degrees this morning. Highs around 71 this afternoon, with lows tonight near 58. Full story.

Traffic

Traffic is running wide open early this morning. Intersection work is causing restrictions on westbound Dundee Road and northbound McHenry Road in Wheeling. Full traffic.

Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey looks at the scoreboard after giving up two runs in the first inning of Monday's home loss to Milwaukee. - Associated Press

Anthony Rizzo had a two-word answer to questions about the "slow start" the Cubs are off to in 2017. "It's baseball," the first baseman said before last night's 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Bulls have reason to feel good about chances in Game 2

The Bulls seemed to be in a good mood at yesterday's practice in downtown Boston, a day after winning the series opener 106-102. The challenge is not to feel satisfied with a single victory. Game 2 is tonight at TD Garden. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Associated PressWhite Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland suffered his second loss of the season Monday night, a 7-4 decision at Yankee Stadium in New York. -

The Yankees jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Sox on Monday night in New York and held on for a 7-4 win. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.