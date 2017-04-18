Buffalo Grove woman charged with stabbing man

hello

A Buffalo Grove woman whose attorney says she struggles with mental health issues was ordered held on $1.25 million bail Tuesday on charges she stabbed a man in the head and neck.

Nancy Balladares, 25, is charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder. If convicted of the most serious charges she faces up to 30 years in prison.

In setting Balladares' bail, Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo mentioned the man's injuries, saying "it could have turned into something worse."

According to Cook County assistant public defender Rachel Baker, Balladares has bipolar disorder and depression.

Balladares and a woman with whom she had a romantic relationship began arguing early Saturday at their apartment in the 800 block of Trace Drive after the woman told Balladares she wanted to break up, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney David Mennie said.

At the time, the woman's two children were asleep in a bedroom, while the woman's male friend slept on the sofa.

The argument -- which unfolded in front of the friend -- grew contentious and police were called about 1:50 a.m., Mennie said. Once everyone appeared to calm down, the police left, admonishing everyone to "go to bed," Mennie said.

A short time later, Balladares told the others she was going to cut a piece of pizza and began sharpening a knife, Mennie said. That alarmed the woman and her friend, who told Balladares he would call the police again.

According to Mennie, Balladares responded, "I'll give you something to call the police about," and stabbed the man in his neck and on the top of his head.

The man tackled Balladares and took the knife from her, Mennie said. With help from one of the woman's children, he restrained Balladares until police arrived.

The man was treated at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and released, Mennie said.

Balladares next appears in court on May 5.