Round Lake Park home invasion suspect extradited from California

A Wisconsin man who authorities say broke into his former girlfriend's Round Lake Park home last month and held her captive for two hours before fleeing to suburban Los Angeles is back in Lake County after waiving extradition from California.

A judge set bail at $1 million Monday for Tyler M. Jankovich 20, of Twin Lakes, on charges of home invasion, kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass and unlawful restraint, stemming from the March 7 attack.

Round Lake Park police said Jankovich was captured March 28 by U.S. Marshals outside a home in Norwalk, California. He made his first appearance in a Lake County courtroom on the charges Monday.

The charges result from an investigation launched March 8 when police officers were flagged down by a man reporting a home invasion at his girlfriend's home.

The 20-year-old woman later told officers that at 3:30 p.m. March 7 Jankovich, her former boyfriend, forced his way into her home on the 400 block of Kenwood Drive, ordered her and their 4-month-old daughter into an upstairs bathroom, and prevented them from leaving or using a phone.

Police said Jankovich began destroying items in the home and assaulted his former girlfriend when she tried to escape, leaving her with facial injuries.

"She tried to get to a window and call for help, but he caught her and dragged her (back) by the hair," Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said.

The woman later was able to negotiate her way out of the bathroom using methods she learned watching television, police said.

"She de-escalated the situation," Filenko said. "She did basically what you're taught to do in that situation, use a calm voice and try to bring things down slowly."

At 5:30 p.m., police said, Jankovich allowed the woman and their daughter to leave the bathroom under the condition she call his cellphone and maintain an open connection with him for at least 30 minutes. She later recognized the sound of his vehicle leaving and texted her current boyfriend for help, police said.

Jankovich, who faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of home invasion, is scheduled to return to court April 26.