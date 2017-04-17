Officials tweaking new licenses plates to make them more legible

Illinois' new license plates are about to get a touch-up after complaints that the new ones aren't as easy to read as the old ones.

The new design, unveiled last fall to mixed reviews, is going to get some darker ink in some places and a lighter gray for Abraham Lincoln's face.

"We do think they're legible ... We're just trying to make them better," said Dave Druker, spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White.

About 150,000 of the new plates already have been sent to motorists. Druker said there are no plans to recall those plates, saying they are a tiny fraction of the 10 million plates to be distributed statewide.

