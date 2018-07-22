4 new suburban baseball, softball promotions sure to score with fans

Schaumburg Boomers fans voted online to pick a theme for the Wednesday, Aug. 15, game against the Windy City Thunderbolts. Pro Wrestling Night won. Courtesy of the Schaumburg Boomers

Fans attending professional ballgames in the suburbs can look forward to more than just on-field action: The Schaumburg Boomers, Kane County Cougars and other teams score extra points with new themed promotions each year to entertain the crowds.

Michael Larson, general manager for the Boomers, said team officials brainstorm new promotions immediately after a season ends. About two-thirds of the Boomers' games have promotional themes -- from princesses and pirates to zombies.

"We have a process of being creative and throwing as many ideas out there," Larson said. "(We want) to give that kind of extra interactional feel ... It's a way to make the games a little bit more entertaining."

Here's a look at four suburban teams' new promotions in the coming weeks:

Courtesy of Joanna Wedge/Kane County CougarsA Kane County Cougars player high-fives young fans as he runs onto the field. The team hosts a Nick Jr. Night featuring "PAW Patrol" characters on Friday, July 27. -

Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva, milb.com/tickets/singlegame.jsp?sid=t446

Tickets: $9-$15 (excluding Strike Zone Premier Seats)

The Cougars -- a minor league team affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks -- added Nick Jr. Night featuring "PAW Patrol" characters Rubble and Skye for Friday, July 27, at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. The Cougars play the Beloit Snappers and will wear special "PAW Patrol" jerseys. Children can meet characters in the kidzone area and listen to music and clips from the animated show. The Jesse White Tumblers will perform after the game, and the team will have postgame fireworks.

Chicago Bandits

Chicago Bandits Stadium, 27 Jennie Finch Way, Rosemont, chicagobandits.com/single-game-tickets/

Tickets: $7.25-$11.25

The Rosemont-based professional women's softball team hosts Super Hero Night on Saturday, Aug. 11. Fans can dress up accordingly to watch the Bandits take on the USSSA Pride, and mascot Swiper will embody the theme by wearing a cape for the night. The game also includes a special craft beer flight, and fans can buy three beers for $8.

Photo by Nick Monaghan/Courtesy of National Pro FastpitchChicago Bandits' mascot Swiper will don a cape for Super Hero Night on Aug. 11. -

Boomers Stadium, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, boomersbaseball.com/tickets/default/

Tickets: $8-$11

Fans of the Schaumburg-based Frontier League team voted online to pick a theme for the Wednesday, Aug. 15, game against the Windy City Thunderbolts. Pro Wrestling Night won, and wrestlers Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn and Abyss will make special appearances and sign autographs after the game. Fans can stick around for a postgame wrestling show with local wrestlers.

Chicago Dogs

Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, thechicagodogs.com/tickets/single-game-tickets/

Tickets: $9-$25 The Dogs, the newest member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, kicked off the team's first season in 2018 and launched an event-packed summer at Rosemont's Impact Field. On Saturday, Aug. 25, the team is hosting a Special Olympics and Old School Night with a back-to-school theme. A Special Olympics athlete will throw out the first pitch, and the game against the Saint Paul Saints includes a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Special Olympics.