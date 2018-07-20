5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Old-fashioned fun awaits at the Kane County Fair, while Lake Zurich and Vernon Hills host summer celebrations in Lake County. Plus, music lovers can catch a concert in St. Charles or a music fest in Lisle. Here are five things to do this weekend in the suburbs. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Kane County Fair

Check out pig races, bullriders, livestock exhibits and a lot more at the Kane County Fair, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. The annual fair includes music, food, a carnival and a full schedule of exhibits and competitions. Admission $5-$10; free for 2 or younger; season tickets $20; extra fees for some events. kanecountyfair.com. Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 20-21; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Lake Zurich Apline Fest

Test your tummy on carnival rides while enjoying food, entertainment and more at Lake Zurich Alpine Fest at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Water fights at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Parade at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.lzlions.com. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 20; noon to midnight Saturday, July 21; 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Vernon Hills Summer Celebration

Keep the fest fun going at Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. The fest includes carnival rides, concerts, a beer tent and food. Free admission. www.summercel.com. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 20; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 21; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Homegrown Arts and Music Festival

Get a good taste of the vibrant suburban music scene at the 6th Annual Homegrown Arts and Music Festival Saturday at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. This year's event features 20 bands, 10 acoustic artists and 15 art vendors all sharing their music and crafts. $15-$20. (331) 777-4712 or homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com or basecamppub.com. 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21, to 1 a.m. Sunday, July 22.

BJ Thomas at Arcada Theatre

Revisit hit songs of the 1960s and '70s when BJ Thomas ("Hooked on a Feeling," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head") performs in concert Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22.