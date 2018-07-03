Breaking News Bar
 
Chili Con Queso

  • This recipe for chili con queso appears in the cookbook "The Complete Slow Cooker."

    Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen for Associated Press

 

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

4 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon minced canned chipotle chili in adobo sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon pepper

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (2 cups)

4 ounces American cheese, shredded (1 cup)

1 (10-ounce) can Ro-tel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained

Microwave broth, cream cheese, cornstarch, chipotle, garlic, and pepper in large bowl, whisking occasionally, until smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in Monterey Jack and American cheeses until well combined.

For 1½- to 5-quart slow cooker: Transfer mixture to slow cooker, cover, and cook until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 hours on low.

For 5½- to 7-quart slow cooker: Transfer mixture to 1½-quart soufflé dish. Set dish in slow cooker and pour water into slow cooker until it reaches about one-third up sides of dish (about 2 cups water). Cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 hours on low. Remove dish from slow cooker, if desired.

Whisk dip until smooth, then stir in tomatoes. Serve. (Dip can be held on warm or low setting for up to 2 hours. Adjust consistency with hot water as needed, adding 2 tablespoons at a time.)

Serves 8 to 10

Nutrition information per serving: 223 calories; 161 calories from fat; 18 g fat (11 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 55 mg cholesterol; 647 mg sodium; 5 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 11 g protein.

www.americastestkitchen.com

