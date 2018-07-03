10 suburban, city wine fests to elevate your summer sipping

Red, white or rosé? No need to decide when you can sample among dozens of wines at wine fests throughout the suburbs and city.

While wine fests are less common than craft beer bashes, there are still a number to choose from, and most offer entertainment, food and other enticements. Here are 10 scattered over the next few weeks.

Uncork Barrington

6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at the Barrington Metra Station-Tent Pavilion, 201 S. Spring St., Barrington. Charitable wine-tasting event with wine and food sampling and entertainment. General admission is $50 at the door; VIP is $90; designated driver is $25. www.uncorkbarrington.com.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017 Uncork Barrington happens Friday, July 6.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Sample from a selection of more than 60 wines, listen to live entertainment and check out zoo animals. The first 350 guests will receive a commemorative wineglass. Proceeds benefit the zoo. $40 per person, $75 per couple. Must be 21. cosleyzoo.org/events.

Deer Park Jazz & Wine Festival

Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Enjoy wine and jazz performances in an outdoor setting. Free admission. Food, wine and craft beer will be available for purchase; cash only. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Wheaton Wine Walk

5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Martin Memorial Plaza, Front and Main streets, Wheaton. Check in and pick up a wineglass, a swag bag and a walking map. For 21 or older only. Includes 12 one-ounce tastings and coupons from merchants. Complimentary trolley rides to select locations. $35 in advance; $40 the day of. www.downtownwheaton.com.

Wine-Down by the Creek

6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Kimball Hill Park, 2905 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. "Wine down" with friends and family at Kimball Hill Park while listening to music from Heartache Tonight. Includes food trucks and wine and beer. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and lawn chair. Free admission. www.ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Wine and Art Walk

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Enjoy music, sip wine and shop for nature-themed art as you stroll around Meadow Lake. Wine, other beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. General admission is $15, $13 for 65 and older, $10 for kids 2 to 17. www.mortonarb.org.

Sangria Festival

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, at 1440 N. Sacramento Ave., Chicago. Features sangria from top bartenders, as well as food, Flamenco performances and more. Tickets cost $35-$55; VIP packages available. www.sangriafestivalchicago.com.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017 Jessica Capek, of UnWined of Long Grove, pours wine for patrons at last year's Uncork Barrington. The event returns Friday, July 6.

5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, and 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The 16th annual festival features more than 250 wines from around the world, cooking demonstrations, seminars, food from area restaurants and music. VIP tickets cost $75; general admission is $35 in advance, $45 at the door; $15 designated driver. napervillewinefestival.com.

Northshore Wine, Beer and Cigar Fest

VIP tasting from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., general admission is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on Church Street in downtown Libertyville. Sample more than 100 wines from up to 15 different vendors, 80 beers from local craft breweries and distributors, and a variety of cigar offerings. Hosted by the Libertyville Sunrise Rotary Club; proceeds are distributed to more than 40 charities in Lake County. VIP tasting will feature wine only, after which the wine selection will be reduced until 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for general admission or $160 for VIP admission in advance or $50 for general admission and $180 for VIP at the gate, if available. www.northshorewineandbeerfest.com.

- Daily Herald file photo by Rick West | Staff Photographer Wine remains an important part of Geneva's Festival of the Vine, though the event also includes food, music, an arts and crafts show and more.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, around Fourth and State streets, Geneva. Taste the autumn bounty by Geneva restaurateurs, plus enjoy wine tastings, demonstrations, music, an arts and crafts show, and free trolley and horse carriage rides. Arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday on Campbell Street and the courthouse lawn. Free admission. www.genevachamber.com.