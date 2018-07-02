Charming Camaro joins passionate car family

While the car was originally Mountain Green, it was repainted in PPG Bright Red.

I've spent nearly two years researching, documenting and photographing some of the world's best COPO vehicles -- the ultimate Chevy muscle cars. It's all part of a new book I've written, to be released this fall and titled, simply, COPO.

Because of all this, I was invited to attend the 2018 Chevrolet Nationals, held recently in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to not only speak about my work during several seminars but to be a celebrity judge. Part of this honor included selecting a vehicle for an award.

Matt Avery presents an award at the 2018 Chevrolet Nationals to Ryan Miles for his 1967 Camaro. Also on hand were Ryan's father, Jim Miles, and brother, Brandon. -

As I scoured the show field, I was naturally drawn to the COPO cars present. However, in the end, I couldn't help but be smitten with a charming red 1967 Camaro. The real attention-getter was the little six-cylinder underhood, a factory option, and the very passionate, young owner.

His name is Ryan Miles. He hails from Hanover, Pennsylvania, and he's no novice when it comes to Chevys. He has his dad, Jim, to thank for that love. Jim owns a 1994 Z28, a '77 Corvette and a '73 Camaro. Ryan's younger brother, Brandon, has also fallen for the bow tie brand and owns a 2002 Camaro and a 1999 Corvette.

"I've been coming to Chevy events here at Carlisle for as long as I can remember," said Ryan. "We love the hobby and getting the family together to enjoy it."

All these strong feelings drove Ryan to seek out a new project to tinker with and in 2015, he purchased a cherry red 2012 Camaro SS from a local dealer.

After purchasing the Camaro, Miles and his father rebuilt the carburetor and rear drum brakes, and replaced the exhaust. -

"I made a couple modifications, autocrossed it, but I quickly realized all the computers and technology wasn't my thing," said Ryan. Returning to the hunt, he sought out a retro ride, finding this classic '67 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"The seller was the second owner and had purchased the car in the '80s for his wife to use as a daily driver," Ryan said.

The vehicle is all original, save for a repaint, changing up the Mountain Green to a PPG Bright Red.

"With help from my dad, I've tuned up the engine, rebuilt the carb and rear drum brakes, and added a new exhaust," he said.

His future plans include keeping the little six-cylinder engine under hood and, ultimately, giving it to someone very special.

"My wife and I just had a son, Mason," Ryan said. "He's 16 months now but this would make a great car for him when he turns 16."

• Share your car's story with Matt at auto@dailyherald.com. For details on Matt's new book, visit COPOthebook.com.