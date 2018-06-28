How you can see 10 straight nights of fireworks in the suburbs

Why save fireworks for the Fourth of July? If you plan carefully -- and the weather cooperates -- you can fill the next 10 nights with suburban displays.

Here's how:

Day 1 -- Friday, June 29: Start the weekend off with a bang at one of two displays: Cary's Summer Celebration or Lisle's Eyes to the Skies. Cary kicks off the night with a concert, while the Lisle fest features a day of hot air balloons and a whole lot more.

Day 2 -- Saturday, June 30: You can head back to Lisle, but why double up? Dusk also brings fireworks to Wheeling, Grayslake and Fox Lake.

Day 3 -- Sunday, July 1: You've got good choices for sending the weekend out in a big way. Head to Arlington International Racecourse for a day of racing and other activities capped off by fireworks, or hunker down at Mundelein's Community Days to await the 9:30 p.m. display.

Day 4 -- Monday, July 2: Gurnee's Six Flags Great America hosts fireworks for the third of five consecutive days. You'll want to hit the roller coasters first.

Day 5 -- Tuesday, July 3: So many choices, so little dusk. More than a dozen suburbs launch their fireworks displays on the third. Get a head start on the holiday in Wauconda, Wheaton or Palatine, just to name a few locations.

Day 6 -- Wednesday, July 4: Here's where it gets tricky. Do you pair fireworks with a fest in Naperville or Sleepy Hollow? Or just plunk your lawn chair down in Barrington, Bartlett or Batavia? The list goes on, and on, and on.

Day 7 -- Thursday, July 5: Getting tired? No need to slow down. Make it a night when you rock out in Rosemont with a concert, dinner and a fireworks display at Parkway Bank Park.

Day 8 -- Friday, July 6: Point your GPS toward Geneva, where the Kane County Cougars game ends with fireworks. They're playing the Cedar Rapids Kernels, by the way.

Day 9 -- Saturday, July 7: It's the weekend once more, and your options include fireworks in Crystal Lake, Island Lake, Fox River Grove, Elburn and Pingree Grove. You can also spend the day at Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates, which ends the night with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Day 10 -- Sunday, July 8: Blast through your last night of fireworks in Mount Prospect for the 80th annual Lions Club Festival. Then take a break -- at least until the July 11 display in Glendale Heights.

For a full list of fireworks options in the suburbs, go to dailyherald.com.