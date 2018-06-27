Wauconda girl to show off logrolling skill on 'Little Big Shots'

Libby Magnone, 10, of Wauconda, talks about logrolling with host Steve Harvey on NBC's "Little Big Shots" show. Courtesy of Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Libby Magnone, 10, of Wauconda, demonstrates logrolling on NBC's "Little Big Shots" show. Courtesy of Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

A 10-year-old Wauconda girl will show off her prizewinning logrolling skills Thursday night on NBC's "Little Big Shots" talent show.

Despite her youth, Libby Magnone has won three world championships in the relatively obscure sport, in which two contestants try to knock each other off a floating log by spinning it with their feet.

She's eager to share logrolling with the "Little Big Shots" audience.

"It is very exciting to show the world what log rolling is," said Libby, an incoming fifth-grader at St. Francis de Sales School in Lake Zurich.

The program, hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, airs at 7 p.m. on NBC 5.

Libby was 3 when she began competitive logrolling, following a family trip to the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wisconsin. Her siblings, Emma and Dominick, took up the sport, too.

Libby was 6 when she won her first amateur title in a youth division at the 2014 lumberjack championships.

More title wins followed at the 2015 and 2016 events, and she finished second last year.

Libby's appearance on "Little Big Shots" was filmed in Los Angeles in November.

"It was really fun to meet a bunch of other kids with really interesting talents," Libby said.