Dining out: Old Town Pour House debuts sweet summer sippers

Cool off with the Strawberry Frosé and other new rosé-inspired drinks at Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Carina Sherman

It's rosé time

This summer, refresh with a sweet rosé sipper at the Naperville and Oak Brook locations of Old Town Pour House. The new summer cocktail menu includes drinks such as the Strawberry Frosé, Rosé Spritzer, Elderflower Smash, and half and full beakers of rosé. For dessert, guests can try the new Rosé Crumble with raspberry rosé cream, fresh berries and brown butter mint crumble. These specials are available now through Labor Day. Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440. oldtownpourhouse.com/.

Donut delight

For the Fourth of July, Stan's Donuts & Coffee is getting patriotic with its limited-time Bomb Pop Donut, a buttermilk bar striped in red (cherry), white (lemon) and blue (raspberry) glaze. It will be available Friday, June 29, through Wednesday, July 4. Available all summer is the lemon raspberry doughnut, a lemon old-fashioned coated in a pink raspberry glaze. The Bomb Pop and lemon raspberry doughnuts cost $2.75 each. Stan's Donuts & Coffee is at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060, plus other locations in Chicago. stansdonuts.com/.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee is getting patriotic with its limited-time Bomb Pop Donut, a buttermilk bar striped in red (cherry), white (lemon) and blue (raspberry) glaze. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Come explore the culinary world from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, during Woodfield Mall's free Food, Family and Fun Fest. Head to the mall's Grand Court for interactive activities including cooking demonstrations, food-inspired arts and crafts, pretzel rolling and dessert decorating. There will also be goody bags and the chance to win door prizes. Woodfield Mall is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (847) 330-0220 or simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall.

PDQ's Firecracker

PDQ is getting an early start on the 4th with its new Firecracker milkshake, available now. Featuring popping candy, the red, white and blue shake is made with a base of vanilla ice cream, red velvet cake and strawberries and comes topped with whipped cream and blue sprinkles. The 16-ounce shake is $4.99, while supplies last. PDQ is at 1320 Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 947-3148, and 167 Danada Square, Wheaton, (630) 315-7135, eatpdq.com/.

Dining on the 4th

• Why bother hosting a big barbecue Wednesday when Pheasant Run does all the cooking for you during its 4th of July Neighborhood Pool Party and Barbeque. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, guests can enjoy music from DJ Susanne, games, activities by the outdoor pool and a special holiday barbecue station on the Terrace Patio. The pool party is $15 for the general public (tickets can be purchased at the front desk) and complimentary for resort guests. Pheasant Run Resort is at 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-6300 or pheasantrun.com/.

Shaw's Schaumburg offers half-off select oysters, snacks and drinks in the Oyster Bar on July 4. - Courtesy of Shaw's Crab House

• On July 4, head to Shaw's Crab House in Schaumburg for half-off select oysters, snacks and drinks in the Oyster Bar or on the patio from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The main dining room will be closed on Wednesday. Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/.

• What better way to celebrate July 4 than with an all-day Happi Hour at Tokio Pub? Drinks are half-off and bites like maki rolls, tacos and Tater Tots are also half price. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tokio Pub is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181 or tokiopub.com/.

Guests who dine in their pajamas during brunch on July 4 at Mon Ami Gabi will receive a Mon Ami Gabi gift card equal to the price of their meal. - Courtesy of Anjali Pinto

• Go casual, as in pajama casual, at Mon Ami Gabi's Pajama Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Guests who dine in their pajamas during brunch will receive a Mon Ami Gabi gift card equal to the price of their meal to use toward a future visit (tax and gratuity not included). Dinner will be served from 3 to 9 p.m. Mon Ami Gabi is at 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook/.

Eataly Chicago recently launched its new summer restaurant SABBIA, which serves food and drinks inspired by the Italian coast. - Courtesy of Galdones Photography

Eataly Chicago recently launched its new summer restaurant SABBIA, serving food and drinks inspired by the Italian coast. Diners will be able to find aperol spritzes, frosé, arancini, insalata di mare, a caprese bar, pizza all apala and more on the menu that celebrates both land and sea. Plus, patrons can order from a variety of craft beers, regional Italian wines, summer-friendly cocktails and a new wine menu featuring more than 100 Italian rosés. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. SABBIA at Eataly Chicago is at 43 E. Ohio St., Chicago, (312) 521-8700 or eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/chi-sabbia/.