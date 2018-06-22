5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

If you're looking to keep the kids busy this weekend, Geneva hosts Swedish Days while Long Grove presents its annual Strawberry Festival. But if you prefer more grown-up entertainment, we've got good choices for you as well. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Swedish Days in Geneva

Head to Geneva for its annual Swedish Days, featuring a parade, rides, food and lots of Scandinavian displays in the vicinity of 8 S. 3rd St., Geneva. Free admission. (630) 232-6060 or genevachamber.com. 9 a.m. to midnight Friday, June 22; 7:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

Strawberry Festival in Long Grove

Enjoy strawberry treats, music, rides and more at Long Grove's Strawberry Festival this weekend at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-festival. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24.

Craft Beer Festival at Morton Arboretum

Sip samples from more than 45 breweries -- and keep an eye out for the arboretum's giant trolls display -- at the fifth annual Craft Beer Festival on Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $50 general admission; $70 VIP admission; $15 designated driver. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23 (early VIP admission at noon).

'Tommy' at Ravinia Festival

Hear Roger Daltrey, one of the original band members of The Who, in two concert performances of the 1969 British rock opera "Tommy" on Saturday and Monday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $125-$140 pavilion seating; $49-$54 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Saturday and Monday, June 23 and 25.

Chicago and REO Speedwagon at Allstate Arena

Relive memorable hit songs from the 1970s and '80s when the bands Chicago and REO Speedwagon share a concert bill on Sunday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39.50-$375; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 24.