There was a time when the end of "The Jerry Springer Show" would have been front-page news in Chicago. But word this week that the syndicated talk show had ceased production after 4,000 episodes and 27 seasons mainly drew shrugs of good riddance, Robert Feder writes. The sleazy slugfest originated for 17 years from Chicago's NBC Tower before relocating to Connecticut in 2009. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/21/2018 7:08 AM
Feder: 'Jerry Springer Show' calls it a day
