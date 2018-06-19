Garfunkel, Springfield, DeYoung coming to North Central College

Pop performers Rick Springfield, Art Garfunkel, Dennis DeYoung, Jefferson Starship and Jim Peterik are among the featured artists who will perform during the 2018-2019 Fine and Performing Arts season at Naperville's North Central College.
Tickets for all the performances are on sale by calling the box office at (630) 637-SHOW, by visiting northcentralcollege.edu/show or by stopping by the Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center at 171 E. Chicago Ave. Patrons who purchase three or more shows save up to 20 percent by becoming a season subscriber.
Among the highlights will be the Home for the Holidays in Naperville concert series in December that features three concerts: David Benoit's "Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown," "Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells," and former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung.
Here's a quick look at some of the performances: