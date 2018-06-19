Garfunkel, Springfield, DeYoung coming to North Central College

Rick Springfield is coming to Naperville on Sept. 29. Associated Press, 2018

Dennis DeYoung, best known for being a founding member of the rock band Styx, will perform in December at North Central College. AP file photo

Art Garfunkel will be one of many pop performers to take the stage during the 2018-2019 Fine and Performing Arts season at Naperville's North Central College. GIL COHEN MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images

Pop performers Rick Springfield, Art Garfunkel, Dennis DeYoung, Jefferson Starship and Jim Peterik are among the featured artists who will perform during the 2018-2019 Fine and Performing Arts season at Naperville's North Central College.

Tickets for all the performances are on sale by calling the box office at (630) 637-SHOW, by visiting northcentralcollege.edu/show or by stopping by the Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center at 171 E. Chicago Ave. Patrons who purchase three or more shows save up to 20 percent by becoming a season subscriber.

Among the highlights will be the Home for the Holidays in Naperville concert series in December that features three concerts: David Benoit's "Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown," "Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells," and former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung.

Here's a quick look at some of the performances:

Pop performers: Rick Springfield on Sept. 29; Art Garfunkel on Oct. 6; Marc Cohn on Nov. 16; Dennis DeYoung on Dec. 15; Jim Peterik and World Stage on Jan. 12; Jefferson Starship on May 18.

Classical and jazz: David Benoit "Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown" on Dec. 1; Joan Curto performs "Songs of the Leading Ladies of Broadway" on Jan. 27; The Four C Notes on March 24; Girls Like Us perform "It's My Party, the Girls and the Groups of the 1960s" on May 19.

Comedy: The Best of Second City on Oct. 20.