Music, magic and movies highlight upcoming Prairie Center season

The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on March 3. Courtesy Photo

The Subdudes will join BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet for an Oct. 14 performance at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli will perform at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Jan. 13. Courtesy of Elmhurst College

A diverse array of entertainers ranging from a world-renowned jazz guitarist to an innovative illusionist and veteran film critic Leonard Maltin highlight the 2018-19 season at the The Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg.

The season kicks off with The Petty Kings and Soundtracks of a Generation performing 70s FM radio rock at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22. The Petty Kings will pay homage to the music of Tom Petty, which continues to define American rock 'n' roll at its best. Soundtracks of a Generation will take the audience on a rock music journey through the 1970s, ranging from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.

On Sept. 29, the Harmonic Brass Munich, renowned for a big elegant brass sound that has been heard around the world, will perform.

A little piece of New Orleans rolls into the Prairie Center with The Subdudes and BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet on Sunday, Oct. 14. The Subdudes' intoxicating blend of passionate, joyous roots music blends blues, gospel, funk, and R&B with their own harmony vocals. For the past 40 years, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet has been making some of the most potent and popular Cajun music on the planet.

Illusionist Vitaly appears at the Prairie Center on Saturday, Oct. 20. Vitaly Beckman has made a name for himself as one of the most innovative illusionists in the world. Blending art and illusion with his captivating style, Vitaly's one-of-a-kind theatrical experience retraces his journey from a boy with a dream to a man with a vision.

Songs in the Key of C, a soul-stirring production of sacred, inspirational and gospel music, returns to the Prairie Center on Saturday, Oct. 27.

World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli, who's been hailed by The Boston Globe for "reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and repopularizing jazz," performs in "Nat King Cole at 100" on Sunday, Jan. 13.

The Queen's Cartoonists' return to the Prairie Center by popular demand on March 2. Their show includes virtuosic performances, projections of cartoons with note-for-note live score recreation, multi-instrumental mayhem, singing, and comedy.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats, recognized as a premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company, perform Sunday, March 3.

One of the most respected film critics of our time, Maltin will present an evening of film clips, anecdotes and stories of his experience as a film expert and Hollywood insider on Saturday, March 9.

St. Luke's Bottle Band returns to the Prairie Center on Saturday, March 16. The costumed mirthful musicians from St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Park Ridge pop, strike and blow into a variety of bottles to create joyful and at times hilarious renditions of favorite compositions.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the release of the "White Album," Classic Albums Live recreates the experience on Friday, March 22, with skilled vocalists and musicians who honor the work with no gimmicks, makeup or other illusions.

The classic Nutcracker Ballet will have 10 performances from November 30 to Dec. 9. Schaumburg Dance Ensemble's vibrantly costumed and staged production of Tchaikovsky's magical holiday ballet has enchanted audiences of all ages for nearly a quarter century. Two holiday concerts will be sure to spark the yuletide spirit: the Presto! Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 15, and Voiceplay's "Warm Up" Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Tickets for all Prairie Center events can be purchased on line at www.prairiecenter.org or by calling (847) 895-3600.