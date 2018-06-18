Craig Ferguson, Second City coming to Paramount Theatre

Comedian Craig Ferguson is one of five new acts booked for the 2018-19 season at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Courtesy of Paramount Theatre

TV's Craig Ferguson and Second City's Holiday Revue are among five acts scheduled to take center stage during the 2018-19 season at Aurora's downtown Paramount Theatre.

Here's a quick look at the lineup announced Monday for the theater at 23 E. Galena Blvd.

• Purple Reign, a Prince tribute band, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Tickets are $37 to $57.

• Barbra & Frank: The Concert That Never Was, will give audience members the chance to see and hear what it might have been like if Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra took the stage together at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $36.

• Craig Ferguson, the former host of the "Late Late Show," will perform his stand-up act at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Tickets to see Ferguson, who has won an Emmy and been nominated for a Grammy, are $46 to $80.

• The Second City's Holiday Revue returns to Aurora with a series of shows from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23 In the Copley Theatre, in the North Island Center, 8 E. Galena Blvd., across from the Paramount. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $36.

• The Midtown Men, who performed as the Jersey Boys, are on their seventh national tour, singing hits of the '60s by The Beatles, The Rascals, The Turtles, Motown, The Four Seasons and more. Showtimes are 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, and tickets are $45 to $55.

Paramount subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive pre-sale to all five shows starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 22.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call the box office at (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.