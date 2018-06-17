Author events: Bill Clinton, Michael Eric Dyson are in town this week

hello

Former President Bill Clinton discusses "The President is Missing," a novel he wrote with James Patterson. Clinton will talk about the book Thursday in Chicago. Associated Press

Chloe Howard: 7 p.m. Monday, June 18, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange, (708) 582-6353, andersonsbookshop.com/. Chloe Howard will discuss her new book, "Stand Beautiful," which is available in a picture book and young adult editions, during a book signing. Free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Robert Kurson: 7 p.m. Monday, June 18, at the Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park, (847) 432-0216 or hplibrary.org/. Best-selling author Robert Kurson will discuss and sign his new book, "Rocket Men," the inside story of Apollo 8. Books will be for sale.

Jesse Rogers: Luncheon at noon Tuesday, June 19, at the University Club, 76 E. Monroe, Chicago, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Jesse Rogers, who covers the Cubs for ESPN100 and ESPNChicago.com, will discuss and sign copies of his book, "Try Not to Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Life of Joe Maddon," during the luncheon. The University Club is a business club -- no denim is allowed. For reservations, which are required, or to order an autographed book, call (847) 446-8880.

Michael Eric Dyson will discuss his new book Tuesday, June 19, at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. - Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Michael Eric Dyson: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. New York Times best-selling author Michael Eric Dyson will discuss and sign his new book, "What Truth Sounds Like." Admission-only tickets cost $14. Regular tickets, which cost $27, include a copy of the new book, a photo with the author, admission to the signing line, a personalization in the new book and a signature on any older title. New books purchased at other vendors are not permitted. Buy tickets at dysonandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. Sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.

Zachary Wood: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston. Zachary Wood, a fellow at The Wall Street Journal, discusses his new book, "Uncensored: My Life and Uncomfortable Conversations at the Intersection of Black and White America," with the Chicago Tribune's "Balancing Act" columnist Heidi Keebler Stevens. Suitable for ages 12 and older. Presented by the Family Action Network and sponsored by The Book Stall. The event is free. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/.

Eric A. Posner: Lunch and Learn at noon Thursday, June 21, at The University Club, 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago. Eric Posner, the Kirkland and Ellis Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School, presents his new book, "The Last Resort: The Financial Crisis and the Future of Bailouts," which analyzes bailouts from economic, political and legal angles. To buy tickets, which are required, call sponsor The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880. No denim is allowed at the event. thebookstall.com/.

Sabaa Tahir: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Sabaa Tahir will discuss her new young adult book, "A Reaper at the Gates," with Barrington native Veronica Roth, whose latest book, "The Fates Divide," was released in April. The first 50 customers who reserve a copy of "A Reaper at the Gates" will be guaranteed a seat. Space is limited; reserve a book/ticket at (847) 446-8880 or email events@thebookstall.com.

Steven Raichlen: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange, (708) 582-6353, andersonsbookshop.com/. Just in time for the summer season of outdoor grilling, Steven Raichlen will discuss and sign his new book, "Project Fire." Free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

President Bill Clinton: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago, (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org/shows/bill-clinton/. Former President Bill Clinton will discuss his new novel, "The President is Missing," written with James Patterson. During the conversation, Clinton will offer candid insights into the process and research behind the novel, as well as the timely issues raised in the book. Tickets, which range from $55-$140, include a copy of the book.

Jacob Grant: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Chicago author Jacob Grant visits the store to draw, celebrate and read his new picture book, "Bear's Scare." The event is for kids 3 to 6 with an adult.

Deborah Reber: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665, andersonsbookshop.com/. Meet "Differently Wired" author Deborah Reber, founder and blogger with "TilT Parenting," during a book signing for her new book. Free. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Liesl Shurtliff: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Author Liesl Shurtliff will lead a writing workshop for kids 9 to 12 based on her new book, "Grump: The (Fairly) True Tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves." Shurtliff will talk about her work and lead participants in writing exercises. The cost of the workshop is a $5 gift card, which can be used for her new book or other merchandise in the store. Advance registration is requested as space is limited.