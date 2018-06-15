5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

Aaron Neville is on the bill for Blues on the Fox at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. Associated Press, 2017

Blues on the Fox returns to Aurora, while Itasca once again celebrates the annual Highland Games and Scottish Festival. And those are just two of many things to do in the suburbs this weekend. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

32nd annual Highland Games

Bagpipes and beyond: Celebrate Celtic heritage at the 32nd annual Highland Games and Scottish Festival. There are competitions of strength (the caber toss), agility (Highland dancing), silliness (haggis eating) and more this weekend at Hamilton Lakes, I-290 and Thorndale Avenue, Itasca. Friday only: $12; $10 seniors; kids ages 12 and under admitted free; Saturday only: $20; $15 seniors; $5 kids ages 4 to 12; two-day passes: $5 to $30. (708) 426-7149 or scottishfestivalchicago.org. 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 15; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

Blues on the Fox

Catch Aaron Neville, Sonny Landreth and other headliners performing at the Blues on the Fox music festival this weekend at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30 per day. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 7 p.m. Friday, June 15; 3 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

Brickworld

Take the kids or grandkids to see towering Lego block creations and try your own hand at building things at the returning Brickworld exposition this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $12; free for kids ages 3 and under. (847) 303-4100 or brickworld.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

'High Fiber Comedy Show'

Laugh along when comedians "of a certain age" return to The Comedy Shrine Saturday for "The High Fiber Comedy Show." Bill Gorgo, Jan Slavin, Michelle Krajecki and John Paticki share their experiences and the insights they've gained as "fully ripened, slightly creaky" standup comedians at 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $20, plus a two-beverage minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

Tempel Lipizzans

Marvel at the beauty and skills of rare stallions when the Tempel Lipizzans take up performances for another summer season starting Sunday at Tempel Farms, 17000 Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. $27-$75; $17 kids ages 4 to 14. (847) 244-5330 or tempelfarms.com. Season opener 1 p.m. Sunday, June 17; performances through Sunday, Sept. 2.