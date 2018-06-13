Firing up the grill a Father's Day cliché?

Today's Get Your Summer On series in honor of Father's Day is all about burgers. Sure dads eat all kinds of things, not just burgers, but the image of men taking charge of the grill is as ingrained in my head as breakfast in bed for Mother's Day. So today's Food is a nod to my preconceptions and a nod to making the most of your grill, whatever you're cooking. We present foolproof recipes for juicy, charred burgers as well as methods for grilled tempeh and charred Romaine lettuce.

Grilling fruit on the grill also results in slight caramelization of the natural sugars for desserts using the season's freshest produce. So whether you are grilling vegetables, fruit or a meat for Father's Day or any day, enjoy the char.

Speaking of vegetables, today we introduce a new voice on plant-based eating from Angela Dennison, oncology nutritionist for Wellness House in Hinsdale. She presents a case for taking steps toward eating a plant-based diet. It starts with doing an inventory of your pantry, and she has tips and shares a recipe with us today.

Historic Recipe Road Show: Have you ever wondered about the back story of a cherished family recipe? Want to know about the culture behind great-grandma's recipes? Get some of your questions answered by meeting with a culinary history expert from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora.

Folks from the Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois can tell you more about your family recipes while they are digitally preserved to become part of CHNI's Cookery Manuscript Project.

The Cookery Manuscript Project aims to capture, record, maintain and study the culinary history of the region through historical family recipes and culinary manuscripts. Such a collection of recipes and comments might be an important research tool for those working on new perspectives on cultural, political and social history.

You can bring handwritten recipes that are at least 50 years old, including recipes simply written down, recipe cards, published recipes that have notes and comments added, or handmade family cookbooks; your memories of the family member, cooking occasions and experiences; pictures of the completed dish, the family member, or related family occasion.

​Reservations are required; you'll find a signup form at www.culinaryhistoriansofnorthernillinois.com or call (630) 896-0240.

Chefs compete for space of their own: Yorktown Center in Lombard will host 13 local chefs competing in the first Taste for the Space Event. Sponsored by U.S. Foods, the competition gives each cook the chance to open a restaurant with a $50,000 investment and a free restaurant space at the shopping center. The cooking competition is set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 16.

Tickets include samples from all 13 competitors; kids' activities including crafts, balloon animals, face painting and a free chef hat; access to wine and beer garden; a vote for your favorite chef which will help judges pick the winner and live entertainment.

Restaurants with chefs in the running are: American Glory, Burr Ridge; Mr. Waffles/Tony's Cakery, Bloomington; Le France Cafe, Lombard; Midnight Mac and Cheeserie, Chicago; Warm Belly Bakery, Chicago; My Little Pastry Shops, Hanover Park; Oferenda, Westchester; Paris Bistro, Bellwood; Ben's BBQ, Chicago; Pain de Chicago, Joliet; CheSa's Gluten Free Food Truck, Chicago; Dagwoods, Roselle; and So Forking Good, Palos Park.

Tickets are on sale and proceeds benefit the York Township Food Pantry. Tickets are $7, free for children age 10 and younger with the donation of a canned food item. Tickets can be purchased at www.yorktowncenter.com/tasteforthespace and include free tastings from all competitors plus all event activities.

