Broccoli and Bacon Salad with Walnuts and Raisins

You won't miss the fat and calories in this made-over healthier creamy, crunchy broccoli and broccoli sprout salad. Courtesy of Don Mauer

6 slices organic uncured pork bacon (I used Applegate), chopped fine

1½ pounds organic broccoli (stalks peeled and cut into ¼-inch thick slices, florets cut into 1-inch pieces)

½ cup avocado mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 packets organic stevia

½ teaspoons sea salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped coarse

1 large shallot, peeled, ends trimmed and minced

4-ounce package fresh broccoli sprouts, well rinsed and drained

Place a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat and when hot add the bacon and cook, stirring frequently, until crisp, about 8 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer cooked bacon to a paper-towel lined plate. Set aside.

Bring a 5-quart sauce pan two-thirds filled with cold water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli, reduce the heat to medium-high and cook for 2 minutes.

While the broccoli cooks, add four cups of cold water and 4 cups of ice to a large bowl and set aside. Using a slotted spoon transfer the cooked broccoli to the ice water and leave until the ice melts. Transfer the cold broccoli to a colander and drain well.

While the broccoli drains; in a medium mixing bowl whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, stevia, salt and pepper until combined. Set aside.

Add the cold broccoli, raisins, walnuts and shallots to a large mixing bowl and stir together. Pull apart the broccoli sprouts and distribute in the bowl. Add the mayonnaise dressing and using a rubber spatula fold and stir the salad until coated with the dressing. Serve immediately.

Makes 6 cups.

Notes: If not serving immediately wait to add the sprouts until ready to serve. If holding the salad for more than 2 hours know that the broccoli will turn a drab green from the vinegar. Toasted pecans or cashews may be substituted for the walnuts. Can't find golden raisins? Substitute seedless raisins or dried, sweetened cranberries. Balsamic vinegar or white balsamic vinegar may be substituted for the sherry vinegar; omitting the stevia.To cut fat and calories, low-fat or fat-free mayonnaise may be substituted.

Nutrition values per serving: 332 calories (72 percent from fat), 26.6 g fat (3.8 g saturated fat), 21.1 g carbohydrates, 3.8 g sugars, 5.2 g fiber, 8.6 g protein, 9 mg cholesterol, 584 mg sodium.