Five ways to celebrate Father's Day in the suburbs

At last year's Willow Creek DadFest in South Barrington, participants achieved a Guinness World Record title for the Largest Game of Catch (baseball/softball). Another record will be attempted at this year's festival. Courtesy of Willow Creek Community Church, 2017

If you ask any man what he wants for Father's Day, chances are most busy dads just want to spend time and reconnect with their family members.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 17. Here are some ideas for things dads and their families can do together in the suburbs on that day.

DadFest

Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17, Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Activities, which take place after the 5:30 p.m. Saturday service and 11:30 a.m. Sunday service, will include an attempt to break a Guinness World Records title, a free fireworks show on Saturday, live music performances, car show, scavenger hunt, motivational speakers, food trucks and kids' games and entertainment. HiFi Superstar will play at 7 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven will play at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. In partnership with Willow Creek's HighRoad Riders ministry, the Harley Roadhouse will have more than 20 Harley-Davidson motorcycles on display for attendees to explore. Free. www.willowcreek.org.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Check out Corvettes, Chevys and street rods at the North Shore Corvette Club's 18th annual Father's Day Charity Car Show in Libertyville.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. The North Shore Corvette Club's 18th Annual Corvette, Chevy & Street Rod Father's Day Charity Car Show. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds will benefit the Lake County Honor Flight for Veterans. A food drive will be held to benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry. $3-$5 spectator admission, $20-$25 car registration. (847) 910-2031 or northshorecorvetteclub.org.

Dads ride for free on Father's Day at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin. - Daily Herald File Photo

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17, Fox River Trolley Museum, 361 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Fathers, stepdads and grandfathers can ride the museum's trolleys for free with a paid child's fare and get a free treat. Fares for other riders are $5 adults, $3 for seniors 65 and older, and $2 for children ages 3-11. Kids younger than 3 ride free. All-day passes for $8 are available. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.

The Batavia Park District will hold a fishing derby on Father's Day. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 17, Clark Island Recreation Area, 401 S. River St., Batavia. Bring dad to celebrate Father's Day in an all-ages event. Bring your own gear and reel. Free. www.bataviaparks.org.

Naperville Bites and Sites Food Tour

11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 17, 5th Avenue Station, Naperville. Is Dad a foodie, art or history buff? This guided tour visits six food tasting locations in the historic downtown and train station area. Along the way, guides will point out notable architecture and works of art and share history facts. $50 per person; free for children 2 and younger. www.napervillefoodtours.com.