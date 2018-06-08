Country star Chris Young coming to Aurora's RiverEdge Park

Grammy-nominated country music star Chris Young will perform this summer at Aurora's RiverEdge Park.
Young, who recently was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, will take center stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the outdoor concert venue at 360 N. Broadway along the Fox River near downtown Aurora. Country-pop duo Brown & Gray and Georgia-born Southern rocker Travis Denning also will perform.
Tickets are $30 to $200 and on sale online at RiverEdgeAurora.com. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit RiverEdge's satellite box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.
Young, who scored his 10th No. 1 single with "Losing Sleep," has been called one of the era's "finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press. His last two albums both have debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart.
His Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour includes more than 55 arena and amphitheater dates.