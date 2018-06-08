Country star Chris Young coming to Aurora's RiverEdge Park

Country music star Chris Young will bring his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour to Aurora's RiverEdge Park in August. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

Grammy-nominated country music star Chris Young will perform this summer at Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

Young, who recently was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, will take center stage at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the outdoor concert venue at 360 N. Broadway along the Fox River near downtown Aurora. Country-pop duo Brown & Gray and Georgia-born Southern rocker Travis Denning also will perform.

Tickets are $30 to $200 and on sale online at RiverEdgeAurora.com. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit RiverEdge's satellite box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.

Young, who scored his 10th No. 1 single with "Losing Sleep," has been called one of the era's "finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press. His last two albums both have debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart.

His Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour includes more than 55 arena and amphitheater dates.