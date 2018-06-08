5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Get a taste of Civil War history in Elgin, join other muggles at a celebration of magic in Aurora or catch a concert of Mexican music in Rosemont this weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

'Hairspray' revival

Enjoy BrightSide Theatre's revival of the musical "Hairspray" at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. It's the '60s-set tale of a teen who's chosen to appear on a popular dance show and goes on to right some racial inequalities. $23-$30. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, June 8; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9; 3 p.m. Sunday June 10.

Living history

See battle re-enactments and learn about civilian life more than 150 years ago as part of the Elgin Civil War Experience 2018. It's this weekend at 600 S. State St., Elgin. $7 at the gate. (847) 931-6001 or cityofelgin.org/2238/Elgin-Civil-War-Experience. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10.

Magic and more

Cast a spell of your own when you bring your kids and grandkids to the Downtown Aurora Magic Festival of Wizardry this Saturday. There are crafts, vendors, games, contests and more at the Water Street Mall, 13 Water St., Aurora. $15. downtownauroramagic.eventbrite.com. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9.

On the air

Hear Chris Thile as the host for a national broadcast of Minnesota Public Radio's "Live From Here" variety show on Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $35-$65 pavilion seating; $10 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 4:45 p.m. Saturday, June 9.

Mexican music

Move to the music of El Fantasma, Voz De Mando, El Potro De Sinaloa and Kanales on the same concert bill this Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $39-$159. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 9.