How '9 to 5' misogynistic boss role challenged actor from Roselle

Scott Danielson stars with Sara Reinecke, Sharriese Hamilton and Anne Sheridan Smith in Firebrand Theatre's production of "9 to 5 The Musical." Courtesy of Cody Jolly Photography

"9 to 5 The Musical"

Location: The Den Theatre's Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, firebrandtheatre.org

Showtimes: Preview at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8; opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. Regular run 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday; through May 20

Tickets: Previews $25, regular run $45, students $20

Actor Scott Danielson has played villains before. But even for him, his latest character was a challenge.

The Roselle native stars as misogynistic boss Franklin Hart in Firebrand Theatre's rendition of "9 to 5 The Musical."

"I'm used to playing the bad guy. This is a new type of bad guy," Danielson said.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, runs through May 20 at The Den Theatre in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The production will close out the inaugural season for Firebrand, a musical theater company committed to expanding opportunities for women on and off the stage.

"It is a story that is 40 years old, and yet it couldn't be more relevant to what's going on today with the #metoo movement," said Firebrand Artistic Director Harmony France, who is directing the show. "'9 to 5 The Musical' is about women shattering stereotypes, lifting each other up and succeeding beyond their wildest dreams -- even in a man's world."

The show is based on the 1980 hit movie of the same name, following three friends as they take control of their office from their boss.

Whereas the original version handles certain situations mostly in a comedic way, the theater's rendition has a more down-to-earth and grounded view, trying not to make light of the misogyny and sexual harassment that occurs in the office, said Danielson.

"Harmony is trying to show that this isn't funny, this is a problem," he said. "It's still '9 to 5' with great music and it's very funny, but it also has a realistic message that in 2018 still resonates."

Danielson grew up in Roselle, where he discovered a love of the stage in middle school after seeing a Christmas play with a friend.

"Seeing the magic of the theater, something clicked in my brain," he said. "A voice said, 'This is what you need to do.'" Danielson acted in plays at Lake Park High School and in community theater before studying acting at Illinois State University.

Of his debut role with Firebrand, Danielson said it's an honor to work with so many talented women. "When I went to audition, it was the first time in 20 years that I auditioned in front of a panel of only women," he said. "It was refreshing. Harmony made it clear that we're pushing women to the forefront here, and she wanted to make sure we were all on board with the concept, and I definitely was."

Not that his role is an easy one. His character, the president of the company, is a misogynist and a bigot.

"It was hard as an actor going into rehearsal with so many talented women and having to call them names and objectify them," Danielson admitted. "Everyone understands what we're doing, but it was difficult at times. You finish rehearsal and feel bad about what you've said, even though it's not real."

So far, it's been worth it, he said, and he hopes the show helps people to feel more comfortable in sharing their own experiences of harassment or discrimination.

"I myself have been in that position, where I've had some uncomfortable things said to me," he said. "It is about women dealing with this, but Harmony has been open and understanding that this happens to men, too."