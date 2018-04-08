Author events: Meet Stephanie Dray, Laura Kamoie at book launch lunch

"My Dear Hamilton" is the latest book from Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie.

Gigi Priebe: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 234-4420 or lakeforestbookstore.com/. Meet the children's book author, who will discuss "The Adventures of Henry Whiskers" and "The Adventures of Henry Whiskers: The Long Way Home." Books will be available for purchase and signing.

David Wiesner: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/, and 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 9, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. The children's book illustrator and three-time Caldecott Medal winner presents and signs his new baseball book, "I Got It!" For the Anderson's appearance, purchase the book from Anderson's to join the signing line.

Sam Quinones: 7 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Evanston Township High School Auditorium, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston, familyactionnetwork.net/. The Family Action Network (FAN) presents L.A.-based journalist Sam Quinones for a discussion of his book "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic." Special guests include Admiral James A. "Sandy" Winnefeld Jr. and Mary Winnefeld, co-founders of Stop the Addiction Fatality Epidemic (SAFE).

Linda Gartz: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. The Emmy Award-winning TV producer, author and Evanston resident tells the story behind her book "Redlined: A Memoir of Race, Change, and Fractured Community in 1960s Chicago."

Kwame Alexander: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Alexander will present and sign his new middle-grade book, "Rebound." To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Susan Miessner: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Meissner will discuss and sign "As Bright as Heaven." Reservations are required and space is limited.

Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie: Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at The Deer Path Inn, 255 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, (847) 234-4420 or lakeforestbookstore.com/. Book release of their new novel, "My Dear Hamilton: A Novel of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton." $45 includes lunch and the book; limited seating remaining. Sponsored by Lake Forest Book Store.

David Rapp: Noon Wednesday, April 11, at the University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe St., Chicago, thebookstall.com/. During a lunch and learn, the Washington, D.C., journalist and author talks about "Tinker to Evers to Chance: The Chicago Cubs and the Dawn of Modern America," the story of three disparate and often clashing Cubs players who became a part of one of the first dynasties in baseball. No denim allowed. To register for the lunch or order an autographed book, call sponsor The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880.

Jason Reynolds: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Anderson's Bookshop, 5112 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 963-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Reynolds will talk about and sign his middle-grade titles "Sunny" and "For Every One." To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Kitty Curran and Larissa Zageris: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. The authors will discuss and sign "My Lady's Choosing." To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Jennifer Morales: Writing workshop from 3 to 4:15 p.m. and reading at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at College of Lake County, workshop in Room T234, reading in Room A013, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, clcillinois.edu/news-and-events The Wisconsin fiction writer will lead a writing workshop and later read from "Meet Me Halfway: Milwaukee Stories." Both events are free.

Christine Lahti: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com/. Lahti, an Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress and director, will talk with Chicago Tribune movie critic Michael Phillips about her new book, "True Stories From an Unreliable Witness: A Feminist Coming of Age." Free; coffee and cookies will be served. Purchase the book from The Book Stall to enter the signing line.

Mark Litzsinger: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 234-4420 or lakeforestbookstore.com/. Litzsinger will speak about his newly updated book, "Out of the Shadows: Revealing the Path to Recovery," and discuss adolescent opioid addiction and depression. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served.

Aaron Blabey: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. The Australian author will sign his new middle-grade book, "The Bad Guys in Alien vs. Bad Guys." To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Ally Carter: 7 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/. Carter will talk about and sign her young adult title "Not If I Save You First." To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Jac Jemc: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton Ave., (847) 392-0100. Library adviser Neal Parker will lead Jemc in conversation about her literary horror novel "The Grip of It." Refreshments will be served and a book signing will follow. Register at ahml.info/.